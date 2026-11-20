NEWBERRY COUNTY — It’s hard to turn regular season success into postseason wins, a fact Newberry Academy can now relate to. The game between Newberry Academy and the King Academy Knights didn’t end well, with the Eagles falling 36-20.

Newberry Academy has struggled against King Academy recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

King Academy’s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joseph Morse led the charge by rushing for 204 yards and 1 score while picking up 7.3 yards per carry. Morse’s rushing yards production has been exceptional as that marked his sixth straight game with at least 150 yards. Another player making a difference was Elijah Hutto, who threw for 123 yards and 3 TDs on only 7 passes.

The Eagles wrap up their season with a 7-5 record.

Over in Prosperity, Mid-Carolina had a better night.

The Rebels had already proven themselves in the regular season and they didn’t miss a beat now that it’s playoff time. They had just enough and edged out the Mountain View Prep Stars 15-13 on Friday. The win made it a perfect season for the Rebels, who will now have to face St. Joseph’s Catholic (10-2) on Nov. 20.

Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.