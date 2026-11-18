NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s basketball team fell 93-81 to Belmont Abbey College Friday night inside Eleazer Arena. The Wolves trailed 44-37 at halftime and were unable to overcome the deficit despite scoring 44 points in the second half.

Owen Calvert led Newberry offensively with 21 points, knocking down five three-pointers and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Makhi Rivers added 10 points, while Michael Smith contributed nine points and six rebounds. Caleb Temoney also finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Wolves recorded 12 three-pointers and received 53 points from their bench in the contest.

The Newberry College men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the 2026-27 season Saturday night, rallying past Converse University for a 75-73 victory.

The Wolves entered halftime trailing 39-30 but responded with a strong second-half performance, outscoring the Valkyries 45-34 to secure the two-point victory.

Kayzzin McDowell led Newberry with 17 points, knocking down two three-pointers and going a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Michael Smith followed with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Brett Dent recorded 11 rebounds and six points, including a perfect 2-for-2 shooting performance from the field. AJ Demirov added seven points off the bench.

Newberry finished the night shooting 42.9 percent from the field and converted 22 of its 30 free-throw attempts.

The victory moves Newberry to 1-2 on the season.

The Wolves will return to action Saturday, Nov. 21, traveling to Augusta, Ga, to take on Augusta University.