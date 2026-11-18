BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Nov. 15, the wolves traveled to Kings University for the King Open, where the Wolves had 11 out of the 21 wrestlers competing place on the podium.

At the 125-level Kayden Williams went 3-2 on the day reaching the podium with being placed fourth. With all three of his three wins by decision.

At the 133 level the Wolves had 5 wrestlers competing. Adrian Wright went 0-2 on the day. Jesse O’Keeffee went 1-2 on the day winning his opening match by Fall. Wyatt Eddy went 5-2 on the day defeating teammate Adrian Wright by a 3-0 fall in the consolation match, Eddy placed 6th marking himself on the podium. Cayden Dease went 1-2 on the day with his win being by Fall with a 9-2 score. Calvert Franklin went 2-2 on the day at the open with winning both of his matches by Falls of 14-0 and 17-18.

At the 141-weight class the Wolves had three wrestlers represent Newberry, Nathan Gates went 3-2 on the day, losing his first match then winning three matches in a row by a 3-0 Fall, 8-1 Decision, and by 18-0 Tech Fall. Ben Guilliam went 2-2 on the day, with his two wins coming from Fall with a score of 14-4 and his second win was by forfeit. Connor Beck went 1-2 on the day wining his first match by forfeit.

At the 149-weight class the Wolves had two wrestlers place at the 149 podiums. With Elijah Johnson going 0-2 on the day. Graham Howell went 2-2 on the day with his two wins by Tech Fall with a 17-0 score and Major Decision with a score of 16-6.

At 157-weight class the Wolves had three wrestlers compete, with having James Howard went 0-2 on the day. Gabriel Rush went 2-2 on the day with winning his two matches by 12-2 Fall and 11-9 Decision. Reese Thorn went 0-2 on the day.

At the 165 weight-class Cannon Long went 2-2 on the day winning his two matches by Fall with scores of 7-6, and 13-1.

At the 174-weight class the Wolves had two wrestlers compete Donivan Hawthorne went 1-2 on the day, defeating his first opponent by Major Decision 14-3. Drake Brasiel went 2-2 on the day winning his first two matches by Tech Fall 18-2 and then by Fall 9-2.

At the 184-weight class the Wolves Elijah Copeland went 2-2 on the day, winning by Fall with a score of 10-1, and he won his second match by 11-6 Decision.

Then at the 285-weight class the wolves had three wrestlers compete. Chance Jackson placed 8th on the podium going 4-2 on the day, after losing his first match, Chance won four matches in a row, those wins were by 6-1 Fall, 3-0 by Fall, Medical Forfeit and by 11-5 decision. Rylan Madison went 2-2 on the day winning his matches by 4-0 Decision, and a 3-0 Fall. Donovan Briggs went 1-2 on the day winning his first match by a 3-0 Fall.

The Wolves overall, had a total of three wrestlers reach the podium.

The Wolves will return to the mat on Nov. 19 as they will host their first home match of the season, with the match being a Tri-meet starting at 5:30 p.m. vs. King University (Tenn.) and then to follow at 7 p.m. against Emory & Henry.