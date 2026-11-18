CLINTON – The Newberry College women’s wrestling team turned in an encouraging performance at the Blue Hose Challenge, finishing eighth in the team standings with 43.5 points against a deep field of collegiate and club competitors.

Leading the way for the Wolves was Serenity State, who placed fourth at 145 pounds after an impressive run through the bracket. State opened the tournament with a first-period fall over Belmont Abbey’s K. Snow before earning a quarterfinal victory over Emmanuel’s G. DiBenedetto. After reaching the semifinals, State battled back through the consolation bracket with back-to-back pins, including a fall over Tarleton State’s G. Garbuzovas, to secure a spot in the third-place match. She ultimately finished fourth overall, continuing her strong start to the season.

Newberry’s eighth-place finish is especially notable considering the Wolves finished ahead of Mount Olive, which placed ninth with 35.5 points. Mount Olive entered the season ranked third in the conference preseason poll, making Newberry’s performance a positive early-season statement and a sign that the Wolves can compete with some of the region’s top programs.

With valuable experience gained and several wrestlers recording key victories throughout the day, the Blue Hose Challenge provided another step forward for a Newberry squad that continues to show growth and resilience. Finishing ahead of a highly regarded Mount Olive team is an encouraging sign that the Wolves are building momentum and establishing themselves as a team to watch as the season progresses.

With State’s fourth-place finish leading the way and the team posting an eighth-place finish overall, the Blue Hose Challenge marked a great start to the season for the Wolves and provided plenty of momentum moving forward.