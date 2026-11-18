NEWBERRY – For the fourth time in six seasons, the Newberry College football team can call itself South Atlantic Conference champions.

Behind a three-touchdown performance from Jonah Norris and a relentless defensive effort, the Wolves defeated Anderson University 28-14 Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field, securing a share of the South Atlantic Conference championship and punching their ticket to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Newberry concludes the regular season with a 9-2 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play, capturing its fourth SAC championship in the last six seasons. The Wolves share the conference crown with Carson-Newman but earn the conference’s automatic NCAA playoff berth by virtue of their head-to-head victory over the Eagles earlier this season.

The victory also marked Newberry’s seventh consecutive win, sending the Wolves into postseason play with plenty of momentum.

Norris led the offensive charge with three rushing touchdowns, finishing with 50 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Mason Kidd completed 20 of his 26 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, while Tyleke Mathis hauled in four receptions for a game-high 98 yards and a score.

Defensively, Newberry delivered one of its most dominant performances of the season, limiting Anderson to just 198 yards of total offense, including only 18 rushing yards. The Wolves recorded seven sacks and forced three turnovers, with Aakil Brown leading the charge with seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

How It Happened

Newberry opened the scoring late in the first quarter, putting together a methodical 16-play, 84-yard drive that consumed 8:41 off the clock. Norris capped the possession with a three-yard touchdown run, giving the Wolves a 7-0 advantage with 1:12 remaining in the opening period.

The Wolves quickly doubled their lead early in the second quarter, capitalizing on favorable field position with a three-play, six-yard scoring drive. Norris once again found the end zone from three yards out, extending Newberry’s lead to 14-0 just 56 seconds into the quarter.

Newberry’s defense continued to frustrate the Trojans throughout the opening half, keeping Anderson off the scoreboard and sending the Wolves into the locker room with a two-touchdown advantage.

Anderson cut the deficit to 14-7 in the third quarter, but Newberry’s defense continued to make key stops to preserve the lead heading into the final period.

With the game still separated by one possession entering the fourth quarter, Newberry delivered a crucial offensive strike. Kidd connected with Mathis for a 42-yard touchdown pass just over three minutes into the final period, restoring the Wolves’ two-touchdown cushion at 21-7.

Newberry put the game further out of reach midway through the fourth quarter when Norris capped a five-play, 41-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon, this time from seven yards out. The score extended the Wolves’ advantage to 28-7 with 5:02 remaining.

The Trojans added a late touchdown, but the Wolves held on for the 28-14 victory, officially securing their share of the conference championship.

By the Numbers

Newberry finished with 300 yards of total offense, including 214 through the air and 86 on the ground. The Wolves recorded 17 first downs and converted five of their 11 third-down opportunities.

Mathis led all receivers with 98 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Coleman added three receptions for 46 yards. Will Young V contributed a team-high nine catches, and Alex Meeks finished with three receptions for 26 yards.

The Wolves’ defensive unit proved to be the difference, holding Anderson to an average of just 0.5 yards per rushing attempt.

Brown’s standout performance was complemented by Elijah Vereen, Devron Williams, Charles Smith and Dylan Locklear, who each recorded five tackles.

Myquan Geer added 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while Jaevion Harris and Cortez Thomas each contributed a sack. Trevaris Willis also recorded an interception as Newberry consistently disrupted the Trojans’ offensive rhythm.

Newberry’s seven sacks resulted in 32 yards lost, while the Wolves totaled 15 tackles for loss. The defense also recovered two fumbles, helping the Wolves maintain control throughout the contest.

A Championship Tradition Continues

Saturday’s victory adds another chapter to Newberry’s sustained success in the South Atlantic Conference, as the Wolves have now captured four conference championships in the last six seasons.

Despite finishing tied atop the conference standings with Carson-Newman, Newberry holds the head-to-head tiebreaker following its victory over the Eagles on November 7, securing the SAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

The conference title continues an impressive stretch for the program, which enters the national postseason riding a seven-game winning streak and looking to carry its late-season success onto the national stage.

Looking Ahead: NCAA Playoffs

With their postseason berth secured, the Wolves now turn their attention to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

The official NCAA Division II Football Selection Show took place Sunday, November 15, at 6 p.m., when it was announced Newberry will play Benedict (10-1) at Columbia.

Regardless of the matchup or location, the Wolves will begin their NCAA playoff journey on Saturday, November 21.

Newberry enters the postseason as South Atlantic Conference co-champions, carrying a 9-2 record, seven consecutive victories and its fourth conference title in six seasons into the national tournament.

The championship game will be played December 19, at 4 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.