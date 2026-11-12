Newberry Wrestling Coach Deral Brown lauded

NEWBERRY – Newberry College head wrestling coach Deral Brown has received national recognition from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) for his outstanding commitment to preparing student-athletes for success both on and off the wrestling mat.

In a letter addressed to Newberry College Director Sean Johnson, the NWCA Board of Directors commended Brown for his dedication to connecting student-athletes with professional development opportunities and helping them prepare for their careers beyond collegiate athletics.

The recognition comes following Brown’s involvement with the NWCA’s Wrestlers in Business Network (WIBN), an initiative designed to connect current and aspiring student-athletes with internships, entry-level career opportunities and professional networking resources.

On October 1, 2026, the NWCA hosted its annual World’s Largest Wrestling Virtual Career Fair, which featured more than 2,100 registered student-wrestlers and provided opportunities to connect with over 60 regional, national and international companies.

Through Brown’s efforts and commitment to the initiative, Newberry’s wrestling program has helped establish connections with prospective employers, creating additional pathways for student-athletes to pursue professional opportunities after graduation.

“Through Coach Brown’s care and effort, the Newberry College wrestling program is now a gateway for bringing many impressive companies on your campus to initially recruit your student-wrestlers,” the NWCA stated in its letter.

The association also emphasized the importance of aligning collegiate athletics with the educational mission of higher education, recognizing Brown’s efforts to ensure that the lessons learned through wrestling translate into meaningful opportunities beyond competition.

The letter, dated October 14, 2026, was signed by NWCA Executive Director Michael Moyer and WIBN Executive Director Scott Sentes, who expressed their appreciation for Brown’s support of the career fair and his commitment to the long-term success of Newberry’s student-athletes.

The recognition further highlights Newberry College wrestling’s dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes, emphasizing academic achievement, career readiness and personal growth alongside athletic excellence.