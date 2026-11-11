Martinez ready to compete for the Wolves

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College wrestling team hit the mat for a new season this week; and part of that team this year is Osmany Diversent Martinez.

Martinez, a native of Havana, Cuba, is a new recruit to the Wolves this year, transferring from Iowa State.

Growing up in Cuba, Martinez said that the wrestling culture was not strong, which he said may be a bit different today. However, his dad was looking to get him into a sport, first trying for gymnastics.

“He could not make gymnastics happen, so we started wrestling. The other option was boxing, but decided wrestling was going to be a better option,” Martinez said.

While there are not many wrestlers in Cuba, the junior said they practice freestyle wrestling there; here in the United States, folkstyle is the practice.

Once he started wrestling, Martinez said he would always try to do more than everyone.

“My dad would wake me up at 6 a.m. every day, that is the way he would help me. I was hating it, but now I am glad he did that for me because I see where that took me,” he said.

Getting started in the sport, Martinez recalled one coach who was harder on him while he was at a school for athletes. However, after six months he beat everyone else in the room, and that coach told him he’d always have him on his team.

Martinez’s drive led him to the international stage; in 2021 he competed Junior Pan-American Games in Colombia, where he took home a gold medal.

“He wrestled Richard Figueroa who was a national champion at Arizona State, beat him 7-3, and that is how he made a name for himself to be recruited by Iowa State,” said Assistant Coach Will Betancourt. “When he got to Iowa State he was beating a lot of Division One ranked guys; not only that he was beating the Division One All-American, top three and top four in the country.”

When Martinez’s name entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Betancourt said he told Head Coach Deral Brown that if they were able to recruit the wrestler, he would be a program changing recruit.

“I reached out to him and convinced him to come down for a visit; and from there it is history. I knew that we could not pass up an opportunity to get a guy as high of a level as Osmany,” Betancourt said.

Brown added to this by saying that at the end of the day, in this business, what is most valuable are your connections to other people. The good rapport Betancourt had with others who knew Martinez helped to bring him to the Wolves.

Martinez said he didn’t know folkstyle at first, but Iowa State helped teach him basic technique. During that time, he was able to work with other Cuban wrestlers, Younger Bastida and Anthony Echemendia.

Ultimately, though, Martinez decided Iowa State was not a good fit for him. He believes Newberry College is a better fit, in part thanks to the coaches. He explained that something that helps him get better is when the coaches are yelling at him, similar to his coach in Cuba, and that helps him succeed on the mat.

During his time as a Wolf, Martinez would like to help other wrestlers get better along with him. However, he joked that this excludes the other wrestler in his 141 weight class.

Martinez, who prefers wrestling from a standing position, also plans to improve his skills in the bottom position.

For the team, Betancourt said the goal for the season is to become super region champions and bring home an NCAA trophy.

“Both are very doable, and Osmany is going to be a huge part of that,” he said.

Brown added that he is excited to have Martinez on the roster, and his goal is to get him on top of the podium.

While here in South Carolina, Martinez said he misses his family, and it means everything to him that his parents (Osmany and Lermis) are able to watch him wrestle by the videos that he sends to them.

The Newberry College wrestling season has already begun, keep up with the Wolves at https://newberrywolves.com/sports/wrestling.