Rebels earn first week playoff bye

Mid-Carolina put another one in the bag on Friday, wrapping their perfect season 10-0, 5-0 in conference and taking 1st in AA Region 3. They simply couldn’t be stopped as they easily beat the Newberry Bulldogs 43-14. Considering the Rebels have won seven contests by more than 21 points this season, another big win was nothing new.

To the Bulldogs’ credit, their defense kept them in the game. The first quarter was scoreless for both Newberry and Mid-Carolina, and by halftime, the Bulldogs were only down by 3.

In the third quarter, the Rebels came alive, scoring 26 unanswered points. Matched trips to the endzone in the fourth wasn’t enough for Newberry to overcome the damage that was done.

As for Newberry, they finished the regular season at 4-6, having gone 3-2 since their four-game losing streak ended. They’ll take on Keenan on Nov. 6.

Stat wise, Mid-Carolina has had a dream season. The Rebels boasted a season-long average of 160.4 rushing yards per game, 139.2 in passing YPG, 139 receiving YPG. On the other side of the ball, Mid-Carolina averaged 56.3 tackles per game, with 1.6 sacks.

They finish the regular season ranked #50 in the state and have earned a first week bye in the playoffs. You’ll see them take the field again in the second round on Nov. 13.

Down the road a ways, Whitmire was not able to break out of their rough patch on Friday as the team picked up their fifth straight loss. They were dealt a 50-22 defeat at the hands of the Eau Claire Shamrocks.

Whitmire’s loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Eau Claire, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-5.

The two teams are set to take part in some playoff action in their next matches. Whitmire will face off against Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. As for Eau Claire, they will have some time to savor their win since their next game is a little ways off: they’ll take on Abbeville on the 13th.

Newberry Academy faced Cambridge Academy in a battle between two of the state’s top teams on Friday. Newberry Academy really took it to Cambridge Academy for the full four quarters, racking up a 56-6 win. Newberry Academy might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team has won six matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Hudson Long rushed for 97 yards and a pair of scores on only 9 carries, and also threw for 66 yards on only 5 passes. Gavin Rosemond was his top target, picking up 37 receiving yards. On the ground, Javon Conway rushed for 164 yards and 5 TDs while picking up 9.6 yards per carry.

Despite the loss, Cambridge Academy had strong showings from Gentry Phillips, who gained 149 total yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Mapes, who threw for 109 yards and 1 touchdown.

With the victory, Newberry Academy broke their three-game losing streak and bumped their record to 6-4. As for Cambridge Academy, they have traveled a rocky road for a while, having lost six of their last seven contests. That’s taken a bite out of their 2-8 record this season.

Newberry Academy will look to defend their home field on Friday against Andrew Jackson.