Wolves earn 5 podium finishes at Terror Invitational

WESTMINSTER, Md. – The Newberry women’s wrestling team turned in a strong showing at the Terror Invitational, highlighted by individual championships from Rachel Hayes and Serenity State, along with multiple podium finishes across several weight classes.

At 117 pounds, Rachel Hayes dominated the bracket, capturing the title after recording four bonus-point victories, including a 10-0 technical fall in the championship match.

At 145 pounds, Serenity State claimed the individual title for the Wolves. After receiving a first-round bye, State advanced through the bracket with a 10-0 technical fall over Mackenzie Nichols of Misericordia in the quarterfinals and a semifinal victory over K. Monroe of York (Pa.). State then secured the championship in the first-place match to give Newberry its second individual champion of the tournament.

Jenevy Olalde earned a third-place finish at 103 pounds, while Lainey Hooper placed third at 124 pounds and Abigail DeBerry added a third-place finish at 131 pounds to round out Newberry’s podium performances.

Newberry Top Finishers

1st Place (117 lbs.) – Rachel Hayes

1st Place (145 lbs.) – Serenity State

3rd Place (103 lbs.) – Jenevy Olalde

3rd Place (124 lbs.) – Lainey Hooper

3rd Place (131 lbs.) – Abigail DeBerry