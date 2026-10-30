Varsity football updates

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Mid-Carolina chalks-up another ‘W’ with their 37-28 win over Keenan on Oct. 22. The Rebels are sitting pretty on a perfect 9-0 record as they look to take on Newberry this Friday.

The Bulldogs (4-5) are coming off a 28-23 win over Chester and delivered a solid performance, taking trips to the end zone in every quarter.

Over in Laurens, Newberry Academy dropped to a 5-4 record with their 34-28 loss against (undefeated) Laurens Academy. They should have better luck this Friday as they host 2-7 Cambridge.

In Whitmire, the hits keep coming.

The Wolverines (3-6) were absolutely destroyed last Friday by Batesburg-Leesville 63-6. They remain winless in conference play as well. Whitmire will host Eau Claire (4-5) on Oct. 30.

Kick off for Friday’s games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.