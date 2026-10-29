Hat Trick powers Newberry to 8-0 shutout win

SPARTANBURG – Behind a hat trick from Amber Tozana and a pair of goals each from Wibien Dahmen and Zoe Barker, the No. 3 nationally ranked Newberry College field hockey team cruised to an 8-0 victory over Converse University on Tuesday evening at Weisiger Stadium. The dominant performance improved the Wolves to 12-1 overall and a perfect 9-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry wasted little time establishing control of the contest, finding the back of the net three times in the opening quarter. Tozana opened the scoring just 6:43 into the game, converting a feed from Dahmen to give the Wolves an early 1-0 advantage. Just over five minutes later, Barker doubled the lead off an assist from Elise Santhagen before Payton Keeler joined the scoring party at the 13:23 mark, finishing a pass from Finet Heemskerk to send Newberry into the second quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Despite being held scoreless in the second quarter, the Wolves continued to apply offensive pressure, registering four shots and three penalty corners while preventing Converse from recording a single shot in the period. Newberry carried its three-goal advantage into halftime, having outshot the Valkyries 12-3 through the opening 30 minutes.

The Wolves picked up right where they left off in the second half, with Tozana striking again at the 37:27 mark. Rosie Migounoff provided the assist on Tozana’s second goal of the evening, extending Newberry’s lead to 4-0 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Newberry’s offense explode for four additional goals, putting the finishing touches on an impressive road performance. Tozana completed her hat trick just 1:05 into the period, scoring her third goal of the night to push the advantage to five.

Dahmen followed shortly after, finding the back of the net at the 47:16 mark off an assist from Payton Keeler. The senior forward wasn’t finished, adding her second goal of the contest in the 55th minute following a setup from Parker Keeler.

Barker capped off the scoring with just 1:29 remaining in regulation, converting an assist from Philine Kuipers to secure the 8-0 shutout victory.

Tozana led the offensive charge with three goals on four shots, all of which were on target. Dahmen continued her impressive senior campaign with two goals and an assist, while Barker made the most of her opportunities, scoring twice on two shots. Payton Keeler also contributed a goal and an assist as four different Wolves found the back of the net.

Newberry dominated the statistical battle, outshooting Converse 23-7, including a decisive 17-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Wolves also earned 11 penalty corners compared to just one for the Valkyries.

Defensively, Newberry turned in another stellar performance, with goalkeepers Kensley Harris and Ayanda Mangenah combining for the shutout. Harris recorded two saves during her 30 minutes in goal before Mangenah took over for the second half, helping preserve the clean sheet.