Wolves fall to Tusculum on the road

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Newberry women’s volleyball opened its match against Tusculum with a first-set win, but ended up falling 3-1 to the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

The Wolves took the opening set 25-19 on a strong offensive performance, recording 15 kills. Tusculum responded by taking the next three sets, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-12, to secure the match.

Evie Paalman led Newberry with 13 kills, while Symone Wyatt and Carole Ann Hussey each added eight. Carley Raleigh paced the offense with 22 assists, and Lexi Duplissis contributed 16 assists and a service ace.

Defensively, Hailey Clayworth led the Wolves with 16 digs, followed by Maggie Helle with 10. Raleigh added nine digs, while Helle, Wyatt and Paalman each recorded a block.

Newberry finished the match with 46 kills and 54 digs as the Wolves continued their South Atlantic Conference schedule.

The Wolves will return home next weekend to host Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., followed by Catawba on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m