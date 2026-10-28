Wolves dominate Dragons 48-10 in Homecoming victory

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College football team returned to Setzler Field in dominant fashion Saturday evening, celebrating Homecoming with a convincing 48-10 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg. The Wolves controlled the game from start to finish, piling up 488 yards of total offense while holding the Dragons to just 234 yards. The victory marked Newberry’s third consecutive win, improving the Wolves to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in South Atlantic Conference play.

The Wolves wasted little time getting the Homecoming crowd of 3,600 on its feet. After a quiet opening few minutes, Newberry put together an explosive five-play, 90-yard drive that was capped off by a 41-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Gray to Aiden Brantley. Jake Spadavecchia converted the extra point to give Newberry an early 7-0 advantage with 8:27 remaining in the first quarter.

The Newberry defense continued to make life difficult for the Dragons, giving the offense another opportunity to capitalize. Starting with excellent field position, the Wolves marched 27 yards in seven plays before Gray took matters into his own hands, finding the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 late in the opening quarter.

The second quarter saw Newberry’s offense kick into another gear, as the Wolves continued to find success through the air. Gray orchestrated a six-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Will Young V, pushing the lead to 21-0 just under two minutes into the period.

Virginia University of Lynchburg finally found some offensive momentum on its next possession, putting together a nine-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 25-yard field goal from Nycholas Underwood to cut the deficit to 21-3.

However, the Wolves were far from finished before halftime.

With just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, Gray connected with Young V for the second time, this one a 20-yard touchdown reception that capped off a six-play, 58-yard drive and extended Newberry’s advantage to 28-3.

Just 33 seconds later, the Wolves delivered another highlight, this time on special teams. JQ Williams capitalized on a Virginia-Lynchburg punt, recording a touchdown on the return to send Newberry into the locker room with a commanding 35-3 lead.

The third quarter featured a more methodical approach from the Wolves, who continued to control possession and move the football efficiently. Newberry opened the second half with an 11-play, 55-yard drive that consumed over four minutes of game time. Although the Dragons managed to keep the Wolves out of the end zone, Spadavecchia connected on a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 38-3.

Newberry continued its offensive success into the fourth quarter, putting together another lengthy drive that covered 73 yards in 11 plays. This time, Zayvion King finished the possession with a four-yard touchdown run, and Peyton Waters added the extra point to make it 45-3 with 14:55 remaining.

The Wolves would add three more points later in the quarter, as Waters drilled a 20-yard field goal to cap off an 11-play, 62-yard drive and push Newberry’s total to 48 points.

Virginia-Lynchburg managed to find the end zone in the final moments of the contest, with quarterback Max Zavala connecting with Terrell Ashley for a 16-yard touchdown pass with just 28 seconds remaining. However, the late score did little to change the outcome, as Newberry cruised to a 48-10 Homecoming victory.

By the Numbers

Newberry’s offense delivered one of its most balanced performances of the season, finishing with 488 total yards, including 240 on the ground and 248 through the air. The Wolves averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per play and recorded 28 first downs while converting all six of their red-zone opportunities into points.

Gray led the offensive charge, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also added a rushing touchdown, giving him four total scores on the evening.

Young V was Gray’s favorite target in the end zone, hauling in three receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Brantley added two catches for 53 yards and a score, while Alex Meeks contributed four receptions for 45 yards.

The Wolves also found tremendous success on the ground, with John Peeples leading the rushing attack with 79 yards on 12 carries. Jonah Norris followed closely behind with 74 yards on 10 attempts, while King added 55 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.

Defensively, Newberry held the Dragons to only 57 rushing yards on 26 attempts, an average of just 2.2 yards per carry. Jamar Blandin led the Wolves with five total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, while Bryce Foster added four tackles. Jaevion Harris also made his presence felt with three tackles, including two for loss.

The Wolves’ special teams unit also played a significant role in the victory, highlighted by Williams’ punt-return touchdown and a perfect evening from the kicking unit, which converted all six extra-point attempts and both field-goal opportunities.

Up Next

With their third straight victory secured, the Wolves will look to carry their momentum into another home matchup next Saturday, October 31, when they welcome Tusculum University to Setzler Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. as Newberry continues its push through the final stretch of the regular season.