NMS Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Henley McDuffie, the Newberry Middle School Student-Athlete of the Week!

Henley is a 7th grader and a member of the Newberry High School Swim Team. She has worked incredibly hard throughout this swim season, consistently pushing herself to improve both in the pool and as a teammate.

This season, Henley has dropped an impressive 5.16 seconds collectively in her 50 and 100 Freestyle events! She has also been an important member of the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay teams, helping the team significantly improve its relay times.

Beyond her individual accomplishments, Henley is always willing to cheer on her teammates, help set up and break down meets and equipment, and put in the work necessary to reach her goals. Her dedication, teamwork, and positive attitude make her a tremendous asset to the team!

Coach Leslie and Coach Cantrell are extremely proud of Henley and all that she has accomplished this season!

As a 7th grader, qualifying for the state meet is an incredible achievement! Henley has one more opportunity to reach her goal in the 50 Freestyle, needing just 1.46 more seconds to qualify!

Keep working hard, Henley!

We are so proud of you and can’t wait to see what you accomplish next!