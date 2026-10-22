Mid-Carolina stays perfect, Bulldogs look to Chester

Mid-Carolina strolled into their game on Friday with a perfect record and they left with the same. They breezed past the Andrew Jackson Volunteers with points to spare, taking the game 23-6. The 23-point effort marked the Rebels’ lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end, it didn’t matter.

The critical scores for Mid-Carolina came from Cash Knight, Wyatt Mazza, and Ryker Woolstenhulme.

Mid-Carolina didn’t go easy on the quarterback and picked off two passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Knight and Woolstenhulme.

Mid-Carolina has now won six of their last seven games at home. That’s helped them to an 8-0 record this season. Andrew Jackson (3-5) has now lost three in a row.

The Rebels will take on their in-conference opponent Keenan (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Keenan is flying high with their 28-16 win over Newberry.

Keenan’s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Hunter O’Neal, who rushed for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns, and also picked up 50 receiving yards. O’Neal has been consistently good when it comes to rushing touchdowns: he’s punched in 1+ every time he’s taken the field this season. Marcus Simpson Jr. was another key player, picking up 142 receiving yards and 1 TD.

Newberry’s loss was their first in the region, dropping their region record down to 2-1 and their overall record down to 3-5. As for Keenan, they have been no stranger to the win column this season, as they’ve started out with wins in six of their first eight contests for a 6-2 record.

The Bulldogs will play Chester (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Elsewhere in the county was more doom and gloom. Whitmire got absolutely destroyed by C.A. Johnson 60-28 on Friday, dropping their record to 3-5.

Despite the result, the Wolverines’ defensive line still kept up the pressure with three sacks. The heavy lifting was done by Jordan Ammons and Gabe Martin, who racked up all three sacks between them.

Stacey Isaac had another great game (as he tends to do), rushing for 174 yards and 3 scores on only 11 carries, while also throwing for 84 yards and 1 TD for C.A. Johnson. Isaac has averaged 215.5 passing yards per game over his last four games compared to 114.2 in his previous 17 games.

Whitmire is set to take on Batesburg-Leesville (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Newberry Academy (5-3) was off last week — and let’s hope they took the time to rest up. They’ll be taking on undefeated Lauren’s Academy (7-0) on the road.