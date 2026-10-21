Wolves bounce back with dominant four-set victory over Coker

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College women’s volleyball team bounced back in a big way Saturday afternoon, taking down South Atlantic Conference foe Coker in four sets (25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10) inside Eleazer Arena.

After a tough four-set loss to Wingate the night before, the Wolves wasted little time getting back on track, delivering one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season to improve to 13-9 overall and 6-9 in conference play.

Newberry came out firing on all cylinders in the opening set, overwhelming the Cobras with an offensive attack that Coker simply couldn’t contain. The Wolves registered 13 kills on just one attacking error, hitting an impressive .414 while holding the Cobras to a mere .033 hitting percentage. The offensive dominance translated to a convincing 25-12 victory, giving Newberry an early 1-0 advantage.

The second set proved to be a much tighter battle, as Coker responded with an improved offensive effort. The Cobras recorded 14 kills in the frame, but the Wolves were up to the challenge, answering with 16 kills of their own. Despite the back-and-forth action, Newberry managed to hold off Coker down the stretch, claiming a narrow 25-23 victory to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

With their backs against the wall, the Cobras refused to go quietly in the third. Both teams continued to trade blows offensively, each registering 16 kills in the frame. Coker found its rhythm at the right time, hitting .239 compared to Newberry’s .192, and managed to edge the Wolves 25-23 to extend the match and force a fourth set.

Newberry made sure there would be no fifth.

The Wolves saved their best offensive performance for last, putting together a nearly flawless fourth set to slam the door on any hopes of a Coker comeback. Newberry erupted for 14 kills on just one attacking error, hitting a remarkable .448 while holding the Cobras to a negative hitting percentage of -.034. The Wolves cruised to a dominant 25-10 victory, securing the 3-1 conference win in emphatic fashion.

Evie Paalman led the charge offensively, finishing with a match-high 16 kills while adding 14 digs for a double-double performance. Carole Ann Hussey was equally impressive, recording 13 kills, while Anna Schneider rounded out a trio of Wolves in double figures with 12 kills and 13 digs.

The Wolves’ setters played a pivotal role in the offensive explosion, as Carley Raleigh dished out a team-high 23 assists while Lexi Duplissis added 21. Both setters also contributed two service aces apiece, joining Kate Gross, who recorded two of her own.

Defensively, Hailey Clayworth anchored the back row with a team-high 20 digs, while Paalman and Schneider added 14 and 13, respectively. At the net, Emma Coffman led the Wolves with five blocks, while Hussey and Symone Wyatt each contributed three.

As a team, Newberry finished with 59 kills and a stellar .282 hitting percentage, committing just 13 attacking errors across four sets. The Wolves also registered eight service aces and nine blocks, holding a decisive advantage over Coker in all three categories.

The victory marked Newberry’s 13th win of the season, continuing the program’s strong campaign as the Wolves look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of conference play.

Up Next: The Wolves will return to the road on Tuesday, October 20, for a South Atlantic Conference showdown against Anderson (S.C.). First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.