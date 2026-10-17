NMS Athlete of the Week

Alex Jeter is a member of the NMS Football Team and had an outstanding performance against Pelion! He did not give up a single sack and recorded two pancake blocks, powerful blocks where an offensive player knocks a defender completely off their feet.

Alex is dependable, a great teammate, and works hard both on and off the field. His commitment to excellence extends beyond football as he is also a member of the NMS Basketball Team, NHS Track Team, Beta Club, and Student Council.

We are proud of you, Alex! Keep working hard and representing Newberry Middle School with pride!

Congratulations, Alex Jeter!