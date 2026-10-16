High School football round-up

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The third road matchup was the charm for Newberry, as they earned their first away victory of the season. They blew past the Andrew Jackson Volunteers 40-14 on Friday. Considering the Bulldogs have won three contests by more than 25 points this season, another big win was nothing new.

Leading Newberry to victory were Sincere Glymph and Ty Abrams. Glymph rushed for 122 yards and 1 score while picking up 7.2 yards per carry, while Abrams rushed for 103 yards and 1 touchdown.

With the win, the Bulldogs bump their record up to 3-4.

Newberry is set to take on Keenan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded given they combined for 960 yards in their previous games. Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson will challenge their in-conference opponent Mid-Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking of Mid-Carolina, the Rebels put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Columbia Capitals, posting a 47-8 victory. The Rebels’ offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Mid-Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Akai Williams out in front who rushed for 43 yards and a pair of scores. The two rushing touchdowns tied his high from August 20th vs. Ninety Six. Davis Ruff was another key player, throwing for 103 yards and 2 TDs while completing 80% of his passes.

Mid-Carolina’s victory brought them up to 7-0. Columbia (1-6) has now lost six in a row.

Elsewhere in the county, things didn’t exactly go as planned with both Newberry Academy and Whitmire chalking up losses.

Newberry Academy dropped to 5-3 on Friday, ending the team’s three-game streak of wins on the road. They lost 30-6 to the King Academy Knights. Having soared to a lofty 40 points in the game before, Newberry Academy couldn’t push the score so high this time.

As for King Academy, they have been performing incredibly well recently, winning 18 of their last 19 matchups, dating back to last year. That’s helped them to a 6-1 record this season. Those victories came thanks in part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 43.7 points over those games.

Joseph Morse continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 153 yards and 3 scores while picking up 8.5 yards per carry. The game marked his 17th in a row with at least one rushing touchdown. Another player making a difference was Landell Anderson, who picked up 90 receiving yards and 1 TD.

Both teams will have to hit the road in their upcoming games. Newberry Academy will head out to challenge Laurens Academy at 7:30 p.m. on the 23rd.

Whitmire lost against Ridge Spring-Monetta back in September 2025, and unfortunately they wound up with the same result on Friday. The Wolverines took a 35-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans. The Wolverines have now taken an ‘L’ in back-to-back games.

Kingston Green and Kaden Malpass certainly did their best on Friday to avoid the loss. Green gained 127 total yards and two touchdowns, while Malpass threw for 148 yards and 1 touchdown (1 INT). Malpass has averaged 144.1 passing yards per game over his last seven games compared to 47.6 in his first 10 games last season.

The Wolverines didn’t go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Brayden Rita and Jacorian Epps.

Whitmire now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Ridge Spring-Monetta, they sit at 4-3.

Whitmire will play C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.