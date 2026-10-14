Newberry Cross Country competes at Sand Shark Invitational

BLUFFTON — The Newberry Wolves cross country teams traveled to the University of South Carolina Beaufort on Saturday to compete in the Sand Shark Invitational.

The women’s team finished fifth out of 13 teams in the 5K, led by Olivia Hare, who placed eighth with a time of 20:29.6 to earn a spot on the All-Invitational Team. Alexis Fonseca followed closely behind, finishing 12th with a time of 21:12.2. Addison Evans recorded a time of 22:54.1, while Anna Johnson finished in 23:49.7 and Morgan Conklin crossed the line in 23:54.2 to round out the Wolves’ top five.

On the men’s side, Newberry placed ninth in the 8K, led by Ethan Linder, who finished 21st with a time of 29:18.5. Camden Longdon followed with a time of 32:16.4, while Nehemiah Smith finished in 35:40.8. Marco Bucci crossed the line in 37:39.4, followed by Gabriel Dos Santos at 38:18.1 and Billy Bishay at 38:43.5. The Wolves continued to build experience and momentum as both teams competed against a strong field at the Sand Shark Invitational.

The Wolves will be back in action Saturday October 17 as they will race at University of South Carolina-Upstate in the Upstate Invitational.