Wolves rally past Catawba for 28-17 road victory

SALISBURY, N.C. – Facing a 10-point deficit in the second half, the Newberry College football team (Wolves) stormed back with 21 unanswered points to secure a 28-17 victory over Catawba on Saturday night. Battling rainy conditions throughout the contest, the Wolves overcame a sluggish middle stretch and delivered a dominant fourth-quarter performance to return to the win column.

Playing their third road game in four weeks, the Wolves entered Saturday’s matchup looking to bounce back from a difficult home loss to UVA Wise. Behind a three-touchdown performance through the air from quarterback Mason Kidd and a sensational all-around outing from running back Jonah Norris, Newberry did just that, earning a hard-fought road victory over the Indians.

First Quarter

Newberry wasted little time establishing its offensive rhythm, receiving the opening kickoff and marching down the field behind a series of well-executed passes from Kidd. The Wolves capped off the opening possession in style, as Kidd connected with Will Young IV for a 12-yard touchdown strike to give Newberry an early 7-0 advantage.

Following an exchange of punts, Catawba began finding its footing offensively. The Indians put together a sustained drive deep into Newberry territory before settling for a 44-yard field goal, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 7-3 as the opening quarter came to a close.

Second Quarter

Catawba carried its late first-quarter momentum into the second frame, striking quickly on its next possession. The Indians broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run, taking their first lead of the night at 10-7.

From there, both defenses took control of the contest. Neither offense could find much room to operate, as the two sides traded stops throughout the remainder of the quarter. Despite Newberry’s promising opening drive, the Wolves entered the halftime break trailing 10-7.

Third Quarter

The second half began with adversity for Newberry. After the Wolves were forced to punt on their opening possession, a mishandled punt gave Catawba possession at the Newberry 12-yard line. The Indians capitalized on the favorable field position, connecting on a 13-yard touchdown pass three plays later to extend their advantage to 17-7.

With their backs against the wall and facing a double-digit deficit, the Wolves responded emphatically.

Newberry’s offense quickly regained its rhythm, putting together an efficient five-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Kidd delivered his second touchdown pass of the evening, finding Norris for a 21-yard score to bring the Wolves back within striking distance at 17-14.

The touchdown provided a much-needed spark for Newberry, setting the stage for a thrilling final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

With momentum beginning to swing in their favor, the Wolves shifted into another gear in the fourth quarter, delivering their most explosive offensive plays of the night when they mattered most.

On Newberry’s opening possession of the final frame, Kidd connected with one of his favorite targets, Tyleke Mathis, for a spectacular 64-yard touchdown. The explosive strike marked Kidd’s third passing touchdown of the evening and put the Wolves back in front, 21-17, for the first time since the opening quarter.

Newberry’s defense continued to rise to the occasion, keeping the Indians off the scoreboard and giving the offense an opportunity to put the game away.

Two drives later, Norris delivered the knockout blow.

The standout running back found a crease up the middle and exploded through the Catawba defense, racing 67 yards to the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown. The electrifying run capped off a phenomenal individual performance and extended Newberry’s lead to 28-17.

After trailing by 10 points early in the second half, the Wolves had completely flipped the script, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure the comeback victory.

By the Numbers

Kidd orchestrated an impressive passing attack, completing 33 of 43 attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns. The Newberry quarterback distributed the ball effectively throughout the evening, connecting with Young IV, Norris and Mathis for scores.

Norris was equally impressive, turning in one of his most productive performances of the season. The running back carried the ball 21 times for 147 yards and a touchdown, while adding four receptions for 65 yards and another score. His 212 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns proved instrumental in Newberry’s comeback.

The Wolves’ offense produced three passing touchdowns and a rushing score, with their final two touchdowns coming on explosive plays of 64 and 67 yards, respectively.

Perhaps most importantly, Newberry displayed tremendous resilience in adverse conditions, overcoming a 17-7 second-half deficit to outscore Catawba 21-0 the rest of the way.

Up Next

Newberry will look to build on Saturday night’s momentum when the Wolves return to the road next weekend. Newberry travels to Mars Hill on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.