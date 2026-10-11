Women’s cross country takes 3rd at Spartan Classic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves women’s cross country team traveled to UNC Greensboro on Friday to compete in the Spartan Classic, placing third out of four teams in the women’s 5K.

Newberry had five runners finish inside the top 25, led by Olivia Hare, who placed ninth with a season best of 20:12.4. Alexis Fonseca followed closely behind, finishing 12th in 21:47.3. Addison Evans crossed the finish line in 21st with a time of 23:22.6, while Anna Johnson finished 23rd in 23:35.2. Morgan Conklin rounded out the Wolves’ top five, placing 25th with a personal-best time of 23:42.2.

The Wolves finished third out of four teams in the competition and will look to build on their performance in their next meet.

Newberry returns to action Oct. 10, traveling to the University of South Carolina Beaufort for the Sand Shark Invitational.