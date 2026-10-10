Newberry College announces updated football tailgating policy

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced updates to its football tailgating policy, providing guidelines for students, alumni and fans attending home football games at Setzler Field.

The updated policy is designed to promote a safe, welcoming and enjoyable game day environment for everyone visiting the Newberry College campus. The policy applies to College-owned or managed facilities and College-hosted, registered or related events.

All individuals attending Newberry College athletic events are expected to conduct themselves respectfully. Disruptive, disrespectful or disorderly behavior may result in removal from the premises or citation. Newberry College students may also be subject to the Student Code of Conduct.

Alcohol and Tailgating

Alcohol consumption is permitted in designated tailgating areas beginning four hours prior to kickoff. Pre-event tailgating and alcohol consumption must conclude 15 minutes before the start of the game.

Alcohol may only be consumed within designated tailgating areas. Beverages must be poured into transparent or opaque plastic cups, as glass bottles and cans are not permitted. Unopened alcoholic beverages must remain in a beverage cooler or similar storage container.

Only individuals 21 years of age or older may consume alcohol, and attendees may be required to provide identification.

Kegs and other large or common-source containers are prohibited. Drinking games and devices designed to encourage or accelerate alcohol consumption, including beer pong tables, are also prohibited. Alcohol may not be sold on College-owned, managed or related property, and all state and local laws must be observed.

Registered Student Organizations hosting a tailgate must appoint sober hosts, with one sober host required for every 20 attendees. Sober hosts are responsible for supervising the event, assisting with guest and age verification, and may not consume alcohol while serving in that role.

Additional Tailgating Guidelines

To help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment throughout game day, Newberry College asks tailgaters to observe the following guidelines:

Music should be kept at a reasonable volume and should not contain extreme profanity. All music must be turned off during the game.

Couches and other large furniture items are prohibited.

Gas grills are the only grills permitted at tailgate locations.

Tailgating areas must be left clean and free of trash. Failure to properly clean an area may result in fines or the loss of tailgating privileges.

Damage to the Holland Hall Fountain Area may result in fines or the loss of tailgating privileges depending on the severity of the damage.

Vehicles are not permitted to park in the circle during football games except in designated spaces for approved parties as determined by Newberry College Athletics. Tailgate setup must therefore be completed in advance, and vehicles may not remain in the fountain area.

Metal tent stakes are prohibited because they may damage irrigation lines and create safety hazards. Tailgaters should instead secure tents using bricks, sandbags or appropriate tie-down weights.

Tailgating Locations

Throughout the football season, current and active Registered Student Organizations and Athletic Teams may apply through the Office of Student Involvement and Programs for a complimentary tailgating space in the Holland Hall Fountain Area.

Organizations and teams must submit an application and receive approval before setting up a tailgate. The Holland Hall Fountain Area is reserved for approved Registered Student Organizations and Athletic Teams and is not available for alumni group tailgating.

Traditional Homecoming tailgating spaces will continue to be available for purchase. Student conduct and Homecoming policies remain in effect in these areas; however, traditional Homecoming spaces are not required to be alcohol-free.

Additional paid or day-of parking and tailgating spaces may be available as determined by Newberry College Athletics.

Newberry College Athletics, Student Affairs and the Office of Student Involvement and Programs reserve the right to update the tailgating policy as necessary to reflect changes to approved areas, conduct expectations and game day procedures.

Newberry College encourages all students, alumni and fans to enjoy game day responsibly and help create a safe and welcoming atmosphere for the entire Newberry community.