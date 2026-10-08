Wolves’ comeback bid falls short against UVA Wise

NEWBERRY – Newberry returned home Saturday after a two-week hiatus, welcoming UVA Wise to Setzler Field. Despite falling behind by as many as 23 points, the Wolves mounted a furious second-half comeback and pulled within one possession before ultimately falling to the Cavaliers. A season-high 19 penalties and several costly turnovers proved difficult to overcome for Newberry.

UVA Wise opened the game with the football and immediately put together a methodical 18-play, 81-yard drive, finding the end zone to grab an early 7-0 advantage.

The Wolves answered on their opening possession. Newberry marched down the field in just 10 plays before Mason Kidd connected with Gage Gunter for a 10-yard touchdown, pulling the Wolves even at 7-7.

Momentum swung heavily toward the Cavaliers in the second quarter. A series of costly Newberry fumbles gave UVA Wise additional opportunities, and the Cavaliers took advantage. A 27-yard field goal broke the tie before UVA Wise turned turnovers into touchdowns on each of its next two scoring drives, building a 24-7 advantage heading into halftime.

Newberry came out of the locker room looking to cut into the deficit, and Jonah Norris provided the spark. Less than three minutes into the third quarter, Norris punched in a five-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-14 game.

UVA Wise responded immediately.

On its ensuing possession, the Cavaliers connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass to restore their 17-point advantage. Another Newberry turnover gave UVA Wise a short turnaround, and the Cavaliers found the end zone again just 1:30 later to stretch the lead to 37-14, their largest of the night.

From there, the momentum began to shift.

Newberry answered with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Kidd found Keshon Washington wide open on the left side, and Washington did the rest, racing up the sideline for the touchdown and finding the end zone for the second consecutive week.

After the Wolves’ defense came up with a stop, Peyton Waters drilled a 39-yard field goal to further trim the deficit, sending Newberry into the fourth quarter with renewed life.

Following stops by both defenses to begin the final period, the Wolves once again turned to defensive lineman Grayson White near the goal line. White lined up in the shotgun, took the snap and powered his way across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks.

Suddenly, a game Newberry had trailed 37-14 was 37-31, marking the Wolves’ smallest deficit since the game was tied in the first quarter.

UVA Wise, however, had an answer.

The Cavaliers quickly drove down the field for another touchdown before converting the ensuing two-point attempt, extending their advantage to 45-31 with less than seven minutes remaining.

Still, the Wolves refused to go away.

Kidd and De’Andre Coleman connected for one of Newberry’s biggest plays of the night, as Kidd launched a pass down the right sideline and Coleman climbed over a defender to haul it in for a 37-yard touchdown. The score once again gave Newberry life down the stretch.

The Cavaliers ultimately delivered the final blow, connecting on a 32-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining. Newberry was unable to answer on its final opportunity, bringing the comeback bid to an end.

Despite battling back from a 23-point deficit and making it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, Newberry was unable to overcome its miscues, including 19 penalties and multiple turnovers that UVA Wise repeatedly turned into points.

The Wolves will head back on the road for their next two contests, beginning with a trip to Catawba on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.