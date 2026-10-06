Wolves take down Wingate, 6-1

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team returned to the road Saturday afternoon following a lengthy homestand, putting together another dominant performance in a 6-1 victory over Wingate.

The Wolves wasted little time taking control of the contest. Amber Tozana opened the scoring eight minutes into the first quarter, finding the back of the net to give Newberry an early 1-0 advantage.

Mia Pancoast followed just five minutes later, adding a goal of her own to double the lead before the end of the opening period. Newberry’s defense was equally impressive on the other end of the field, holding the Bulldogs without a shot throughout the first quarter.

Newberry added to its advantage in the second quarter when Finet Heemskerk finished off a well-placed pass from Parker Keeler for the lone goal of the period. The Wolves’ defense continued to keep Wingate off the scoreboard, sending Newberry into halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Wolves picked up right where they left off after the break.

Parker Keeler, who has been a consistent scoring threat throughout the season, took over offensively in the third quarter with a pair of goals to push Newberry’s advantage to 5-0. Her second tally of the afternoon came courtesy of an assist from her sister, Payton Keeler.

Meanwhile, the Newberry defense continued to suffocate the Wingate attack, once again holding the Bulldogs without a shot in the third quarter as the Wolves carried their five-goal advantage into the final frame.

Pancoast wasn’t finished yet.

The sophomore struck for her second goal of the afternoon in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on a beautiful pass from Rosie Migounoff from outside the shooting circle to extend Newberry’s lead to 6-0.

The Wolves came within 72 seconds of completing the shutout before Wingate finally broke through, finding the back of the net with 1:12 remaining in regulation. The late goal would be the Bulldogs’ only answer as Newberry closed out an impressive 6-1 road victory.