High School football round-up:

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They really took it to the Chester Cyclones for the full four quarters, racking up a 38-3 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Rebels had established a 21-point advantage.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Mid-Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cash Knight, who picked up 64 receiving yards and a pair of TDs.

Also leading on offense was Rebels QB Davis Ruff, who went 14 for 20 in passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryker Woolstenhulme, who had 15 carries for 103 yards.

Mid-Carolina has now won five of their last six games at home. That gives them a 6-0 record this season. The home wins were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they’ve averaged 34.3 points this season. As for Chester, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-4.

There will be plenty of inter-region action coming up soon. Mid-Carolina will challenge their in-conference opponent Columbia (1-5) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chester is set to face off against their familiar foe Keenan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Down the road, Whitmire didn’t fare as well.

In Friday’s league match, the host Clear Dot Charter Bats football squad scored a solid 24-16 victory over the Whitmire Wolverines.

Coming up next, the Wolverines confront the Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans (Monetta, SC) in a A Region 2 match, on Friday, October 9. Whitmire will attempt to move on its 3-3 season record. The Trojans come into the outing with a 3-3 record after their 70-7 league loss to Eau Claire (Columbia, SC).

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom in the county, Newberry boasted a season-high score with their resounding 62-15 win over the Columbia Capitals on Friday. With that victory, the Bulldogs brought their scoring average up to 29.2 points per game.

Newberry moved to 2-4 with that win, which also ended their four-game losing streak. As for Columbia, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-5.

Newberry is set to square off against Andrew Jackson (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Last, but not least, Newberry Academy took a 54-40 bruising from Palmetto Christian Academy, with the loss putting an end to their four-game winning streak.

Newberry Academy’s defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Palmetto Christian Academy, the win snapped their losing streak at four games and leaves them with a 2-4 record.

Coming up, Newberry Academy will head out to square off against King Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.