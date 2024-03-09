WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire returned back to the diamond on Friday night in a matchup against Newberry, but failed short yet again. The Wolverines(1-6) lost 9-4 to the Bulldogs(4-1).

Things were tight for about four innings before the Bulldogs made their run. Cash Brown got the start for Newberry and he had a decent outing. Brown gave up two hits, three runs and had a strikeout in 2.1 innings pitched. He was replaced by Edrick Dawkins in third inning and he carried the Bulldogs the rest of the way.

As for the Wolverines, things begin to fall apart in the fifth inning. Blake Stribble got the start at pitcher for Whitmire. The junior only gave up four runs in the first few innings but things shifted for him in the fifth inning.

Stribble got in some trouble in the early parts of the inning and the Bulldogs were set up with base runners on first and third. Kenyon Wise brings home a runner with a double to extend the visitors lead, 5-3. Then, Bryce Satterwhite’s sacrifice fly added another run to the board. Brady Chapman brought home another score for the Bulldogs and that ended Stribble’s night.

Brian Steele came in for relief for the Wolverines and was able to get them out the inning with no more damage done to the scoreboard. The Wolverines still found themselves trailing 7-3 with only two more innings remaining in the game.

“We were able to finally make an adjustment late in the game. It took us a couple of innings to get going, but we were able to make an adjustment. We got hot, everything came together that inning [fifth] and we just added to it, ” said Bulldogs’ head coach Dylan Skinner. “Edrick Dawkins came in the third inning and did a great job for us. Low pitch count, got guys out and let his defense work. He did an excellent job.”

Newberry kept things rolling in the sixth inning. Noah Mills found a gap for a double and was able to bring another run in to add to their lead.

Will Satterwhite let the fans know that the Bulldogs play defense as well. He made an incredible diving catch from his left field position to halt some momentum the Wolverines were building in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Whitmire refused to go down without a fight and made some noise at the bottom of the final inning. Stribble was able to bring a run in after he singled. It closed the Wolverines deficit and made the score 9-4. Whitmire was able to get the bases loaded, but had an uphill battle down five runs and on their last out of the game.

Dawkins, like he had done so many times already in this game, retired the batter with a strikeout and secured a Bulldogs win. The right hander ended the game with eight strikeouts and gave up just two hits and one run in 4.2 innings pitched.

“It was great for us. He[Dawkins] gives us a luxury. To be able to run someone out there like that, it’s a luxury for us coaches. To know you got someone like that in the bullpen who can come out and give you five strong innings. We played really good defense behind him too, so that obviously helps as well,” said Skinner.

The Bulldogs extend their win streak to four games and will be back in action at home against Irmo on March 9. The Wolverines will enjoy a few days of rest before their March 11 matchup at home against Greenwood Christian.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews