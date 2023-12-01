NEWBERRY — Ronny Bannister takes over as the head baseball coach at Newberry Academy and he has big plans that start with a makeover of the baseball field.

Bannister, better known as ‘Coach B’, has over 50 years of coaching experience from coaching with the American Legion, and at Mid-Carolina High School. After spending the last decade with the Rebels as the pitching coach and an assistant, Bannister had every intention to ride off into the sunset. He usually coaches fall ball and summer baseball, but decided to take off this summer and was retired.

“After the season ended a Mid-Carolina, I told one of our other coaches that I was done. It wasn’t anything wrong with me and I still had love for the game. I was just thinking I’m too old for this and it was time. So, I took the summer off and was retired until Scott told me that he was looking for a head baseball coach Newberry Academy,” said Bannister.

Scott Gardner is the athletic director of Newberry Academy and knows Bannister very well throughout the years the two have both spent living in Newberry County. The 71-year-old ball coach initially declined, but Gardner wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Bannister eventually took Gardner up on his offer to take him to breakfast. Who knew eggs, grits, bacon, sausage, coffee and toast could get you a head baseball coach with more experience coaching than a lot of people have just living, including myself.

“Scott invited me to breakfast and I took him up on his offer. Before I could finish my eggs and grits, I was the head baseball coach at Newberry Academy, [chuckling],” said Bannister.

Bannister said he took the job with full intentions of knowing that the program needed work. The first thing he noticed as he started to frequently spend time around campus is that there were no banners in the gym for baseball. He said to himself, “I’ve got to change that!”

Then, he noticed how bad the condition of the baseball field was and knew he had to go to work right away. So, he put out a Facebook post asking for help to revitalize the field. The post mentioned that the infield needed to be redefine, the grass in the outfield was practically dirt, both dugouts, home plate area needed work and the batting cages behind the home side needed some attention. The post also stated that he could use mid size tractor, sod cutter, skeedsteer(bobcat) and some strong hands that are willing to help him get all this accomplished.

One of his old players called him shortly after he posted the message on Facebook on Nov. 17th. As of Nov.24th, the infield is much improved and the grass is slowly growing back in the outfield. Bannister is still in need of a lot more help and is hoping that the good people of Newberry County would be an assistance to him and his boys.

Despite the much needed facility upgrades, Bannister is excited to lead the Eagles’ baseball program in a new era. His main two goals for the upcoming season is to get the field ready for play and get his team into the postseason!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews