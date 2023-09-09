PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina drops four consecutive games as they lose in 21-0 shutout on the road against to Ninety-Six.

The Rebels took their show on the road on Friday, Sept.9 in hopes of returning home with their first win of the season.

Their defense showed up huge for them again like they did in last week’s home loss to Whitmire. They held the Wildcats to their lowest total points in a win this season. They previously averaged 41 points per game in their two wins earlier this season.

As for the Rebels’ offense, it still needs work. They have only scored a total of 17 points this season and suffered their second shutout.

Nolan Palmore returned from a meniscus injury that has kept him sidelined for three weeks. The speedy two-way senior should give them a spark of offense and provide them depth in their secondary. The 0-4 start will still make it tough for the Rebels to climb themselves out of the early hole but anything is possible in sports.

“We struggled to move the ball but we got Nolan back, which should help us. We are still dealing with some injuries too. Our defense played well enough for us to win for the second straight week and battled all night,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult.

The Rebels head coach also pointed out the good play of junior defensive lineman Jaxson Moody and freshman linebacker Wyatt Mazza.

Mid-Carolina(0-4) will see can they get their first win of the season at home on next Friday, Sept. 15 against Columbia (1-2).

The full game recap will be available in the print newspaper on Wednesday, Sept.13.

