NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy drops their third straight as they suffered a 59-6 loss to Richard Winn Academy at home. The Newberry Academy Eagles looked to bounce back after suffering a 58-0 loss on last Friday at home to Laurens Academy.

They started off the game very strong and scored on their opening drive. Thomas Mclean, sophomore running back and linebacker, punched in the Eagles only touchdown of the game. He also had 116 rushing yards and a sack.

After the opening drive, it was all Richard Winn Academy Eagles. Their offense scored 52 points in the first half to secure the victory before the third quarter.

Newberry Academy’s head coach is still optimistic his team will turn things around despite falling to 1-3.

“We scored first and played a great first quarter. We lost to probably the best team in the state and now will move on to get ready to play Faith Christian next week. We are still not done and haven’t suffered a region loss this season,” said Newberry Academy’s head coach Rich Doran.

