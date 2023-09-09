WHITMIRE — Whitmire keep their win streak alive with 46-38 victory over Eau Claire. The Wolverines found themselves in a shootout when they returned home on Friday, Sept.9 for a game against the Shamrocks.

The Wolverines’ offense was on fire this week after not doing much in last week’s road win against Mid-Carolina. They had over 300 yards of total offense and 30 points at halftime against the Shamrocks. Despite, the offensive explosion, they still found themselves in a tied 30-30 at halftime.

The Shamrocks came into the match-up without a win on the season and played like a team desperate for their first victory. It still wasn’t enough to overcome a strong defensive effort by the Wolverines in the second half.

The Wolverines’ defense gave up only eight points in the second half, which end up being a key component to their third consecutive win.

Blake Stribble and Kayshaun Schumpert both had outstanding performances on offense. Stribble had 125 passing yards. 58 rushing yards and three(two passing) total touchdowns.

Schumpert finished the night with 20 carries, 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“It was an offensive slug fest in the first half but I want to give credit to my defensive coordinator and defensive coaches. At halftime, they designed a game plan to stop these guys in the second half and that was the difference in the game, We gave up 30 points in the first half and only 8 in the second,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

The Wolverines will move to 3-1 and enjoy a bye week on next week. After their bye, they will have one more game before they begin region play on Sept.29 against Great Falls.

The full recap will be available in the print edition of the newspaper on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

