NEWBERRY — Newberry College Director of Athletics Sean Johnson announced that Braden Treaster has been named director of athletic communications.

Treaster and his staff will oversee promotion and publicity of the department’s 24-sport program that encompasses over 800 student-athletes as well as home media event operations.

“We are excited that Braden is joining the Wolves family,” said Johnson. “He has an outstanding background and his passion for student-athletes and collegiate athletics makes him a perfect fit for our department.”

“I am very excited and humbled for this opportunity to represent Newberry College,” said Treaster “I am looking forward to meeting everyone throughout the Newberry community.”

Treaster comes to Newberry after a year as athletic communications assistant at Pittsburg State (Kan.). He served as the primary contact for women’s volleyball and softball programs while also working with print publications, social media and website communications.

He previously worked in the sports information department at Shippensburg University (Pa.) as a graduate and undergraduate student.

Treaster has gained extensive video experience at Shippensburg and as a production assistant with the State College Spikes, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.