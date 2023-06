NEWBERRY — Two Newberry Academy baseball players were selected to receive the SCISA REGION 1-A 2023 Baseball All Region Award. These two students were selected to play in the 2023 North-South Class 1A All-Stars Game in Holly Hill.

The players selected were graduating senior Jay Alford and rising Newberry Academy junior, Jody Miles. Alford will be joining the Erskine College baseball team in August 2023. Miles will look forward to playing Newberry Academy baseball in his upcoming junior year.