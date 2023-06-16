NEWBERRY — Posting a 3.70 GPA at the time of submission, junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) was named tot he 2023 Academic All-America Third-Team by the College Sports Communicators, as announced by the organization on Tuesday, June 7.

Jolly was the main plate minder for the Wolves in a historic season that saw the most wins in a season, the first regular season title since 2019 and the first SAC Tournament title since 1999. Jolly earned individual honors from the D2CCA as he was named to the Second-Team All-Southeast Region.