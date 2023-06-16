NEWBERRY — For the second straight season, senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) was named as a consensus All-American by all three organizations that award the honor at the Division II level as he was named to the team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA), the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Sophomore outfielder Donovan Ford (Greenville) was able to pick up his first All-American honor of his career as he earned the honor from the ABCA.

Marine was named to the Second-Team by the ABCA and was a third-team selection by the NCBWA and the D2CCA. Ford was named to the third team by the ABCA.

Between Marine and Ford, the record books for hitting statistics have been more or less re-written as they rank in the top-10 in season batting average, on-base percentage, at bats, runs, hits, RBIs and total bases. The also now rank in the top two spots for stolen bases in a season with Ford topping the list with 47 this past year while Marine sits second with 42.

The ABCA’s All-Defensive and Gold Glove awards will be released by the organization later this month.