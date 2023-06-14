NEWBERRY COUNTY — American Legion baseball and softball is once again being offered for area youth with five teams participating in the local area.

Once again, Newberry’s Post 24 and Chapin’s Post 193 are co-sponsoring the Chapin-Newberry Senior American Legion baseball team. Chapin-Newberry will play all home games at the Newberry College Smith Road Complex. Home games include June 14 vs Camden Post 17, June 15 vs West Columbia Post 79, June 20 vs Richland Post 215 (DH starting at 5 p.m.) June 28 vs Lexington Post 7 and June 30 vs Camden Post 17.

All home game start at 7 p.m. Chapin-Newberry is led by Head Coach Dylan Skinner.

Post 24 is also sponsoring three Junior American Legion baseball teams playing their home games at Mid-Carolina, Newberry and Clinton high schools. Game times are 6 p.m. and schedules can be found at www.scalb.org. Mid-Carolina Jr. is led by Head Coach Lindsey Stribble, Newberry Jr. is led by Head Coach Dylan Skinner and Clinton Jr. is led by Head Coach Peyton Spangler.

Additionally, Post 24 is sponsoring a girls softball team playing home games at Mid-Carolina High School. Home games start at 6 p.m. and include two five inning double headers. Home dates are June 22 vs Camden Post 17, June 27 vs Columbia Post 215 and June 29 vs Columbia Post 215. Mid-Carolina Softball is led by Head Coach Joey Long.