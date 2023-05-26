NEWBERRY — The 2023 All-Southeast Region Teams from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) have been announced. The 34 honorees represent 17 different teams in the region, with Newberry having three All-Region selections.

Redshirt-senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) has been named the NCBWA Southeast Region Player of the Year for the second straight year. The SAC Player of the Year is hitting .420 with 15 doubles, four triples, five homers, 67 RBI and 70 runs scored, piling up 70 runs while stealing 39 bases in 46 attempts. Marine also rounds out the infield as the first team All-Region shortstop.

Newberry’s Russell Triplett is the Region Coach of the Year. The SAC Coach of the Year led the Wolves to the SAC regular season and tournament titles in 2023. Newberry is 41-13 overall after going 19-4 in league play. The Wolves are the number two seed in the NCAA Southeast Regionals, earning hosting duties.

Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) leads the way as a second team All-Region outfielder. He is hitting .413 with 14 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 82 runs, stealing 46 bases in 52 attempts.

Freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) is the other second team honoree. He is 8-0 with a 3.03 ERA on the year, striking out 69 in 71 innings of work.