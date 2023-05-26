NEWBERRY — The postseason awards continue to roll in for Newberry softball freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) as she was named to her second all-region team as she received First Team All-Region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. Previously, she was named to the Second Team All-Conference for the South Atlantic Conference and Second Team All-Region by the NFCA.

Mattas led the Wolves in home runs (10), runs scored (43), and slugging percentage (.681). Her batting average, .380, was the third-highest among qualified batters for the 2023 Wolves and tied for the 14th-best average in the South Atlantic Conference. The freshman’s 10 home runs put her tied for 12th in the SAC while 43 runs scored was good for a tie for eighth place in the conference. Additionally, she recorded 194 putouts and 19 defensive assists with just 1 error, good for a fielding percentage of .995.

The Duncan native also sits atop the team’s leaderboard for RBIs with 46 alongside junior Sierra Brogdon. The pair are tied for eighth in the category in the SAC.