NEWBERRY — In the team’s final season under 11-year Head Coach Ciria Triplett, five members of the Newberry College softball team earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sport Communicators as announced by the organization on Tuesday, May 16.

Those members of the team are: sophomore Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.), senior Emily Hughes (Parrish, Fla.), senior Lindsey Mitchell (Fairfield, Ohio), junior Ally Sullivan (Campobello) and junior Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.). CSC’s academic awards, including Academic All-District and Academic All-America, honor student athletes who have spent at least one year at their current institution and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Foster, a business major, earned an 8-7 record in 28 appearances, 22 of which were starts, for the Wolves. In 94 innings pitched, she had a 5.51 ERA and recorded 76 strikeouts. Hughes, also a business major, scored 11 runs and drove in 6 RBIs. With 15 putouts and two defensive assists, the senior from Parrish, Florida, recorded a .944 fielding percentage.

Mitchell, a criminal justice major, appeared in 34 games for the Wolves, 21 of which were starts. She posted a .290 batting average and a .406 slugging percentage. The Fairfield, Ohio native hit her sole home run of the year in the Wolves’ 11-3 rout of Lincoln Memorial on March 11. Sullivan, a psychology major, posted an 8-6 record in the circle in 24 appearances and was part of a three-player tie for the most saves for the 2023 Wolves with two. In 67 1/3 innings pitched, she recorded 53 strikeouts.

Wilson, an education major, was the sole Wolf to start in all 48 of the team’s contests this season. Primarily playing right field, she recorded 99 putouts and two assists, good for a fielding percentage of .971. At the plate, she posted a .341 batting average and drove in 31 RBIs. Wilson broke out her home-run trot four times in 2023.

Hughes and Mitchell received their degrees from Newberry College on Saturday, May 13 as part of the college’s spring and summer commencement ceremony.

With the Academic All-District selections made, all selections across the country are now eligible for Academic All-America with the teams to be announced on Tuesday, June 6.