PROSPERITY – Last year, Gray Collegiate Academy won the 2A State Championship in softball. This year, they will watch the Mid-Carolina Lady Rebels play for the title after the ladies from Prosperity sent the defending champs home.

When these teams first met in the Upper State Tournament, Gray Collegiate played like the reigning champs and gave Mid-Carolina their first playoff loss in 2023, 5-0. That loss placed the Lady Rebels’ season in danger as they faced elimination against the Rebels from Strom Thurmond High School. Three runs later, Mid-Carolina advanced to the 2A Upper State Championship while holding Strom Thurmond to just one run.

Having lost one game to Gray Collegiate while the War Eagles had yet to lose in the Upper State tournament, Mid-Carolina needed to win two games in one night, last Friday. Also, they had to do it in enemy territory as the defending champions held home-field advantage. While the stars seemed to have aligned for Gray Collegiate, they forgot that Mid-Carolina had a shining star of their own in senior Amber Hughes.

The North Greenville University signee got the party started for her team when she hit a home run in Game One to bring the Lady Rebels within striking distance of Gray Collegiate, whose lead thinned to 4-2. Known for her arm as well as her bat, Hughes pitched relief starting in the fifth inning and went on to strike out eight War Eagles. She would also pick up the win as Nora Cutler tied the game with a two-RBI single and Savannah Moore hit another single for one RBI to give the Lady Rebels the lead and the win in Game One.

Both teams were faced with the end of stellar seasons as the winner of Game Two would take the Upper State Championship and play for the State Championship. The Lady Rebels had to make lightning strike a second time and defeat the reigning state champions. Not wanting to deal with another home run, Gray Collegiate intentionally walked Amber Hughes whenever she showed up at the plate. Hughes had her own way of limiting the offense, as she continued to pitch and struck out fifteen of the War Eagles and only allowed two earned runs. While Gray Collegiate may have had a solution for Hughes, they forgot about the other future college player from Mid-Carolina. Sarah Bryant must have gotten her future coaches at Coker University fired up along with the Mid-Carolina staff as she delivered a clutch batting performance. In the fourth inning, Bryant hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the game for either side. In the next inning, her at-bat was after another intentional walk on Hughes to load the bases. One can imagine the pressure on Bryant as her team held onto a thin lead against a very good Gray Collegiate team, insurance runs waiting to be batted in, but also an easy double-play if she doesn’t hit it just right. When she did contact the ball it flew right by the center fielder, resulted in a single, but also scored enough runs after an error to clear the bases and take the score to 4-0, Mid-Carolina. Then the War Eagles scored two runs in the sixth to bring the game to 4-2. Sarah Bryant got the job done on offense, but Amber Hughes, still pitching since she entered Game One, had to seal the deal. The bottom of the seventh, one War Eagle on base, and what could be the tying run coming up to bat. One strike. Two Strikes. And then Amber Hughes completed her pitching masterpiece with a strikeout as her teammates stormed the field. Mid-Carolina won their first Upper State Championship and the right to play for the South Carolina 2A State Championship.

The State Championship Series started Monday when the Lady Rebels played host to the Chesterfield Golden Rams in Prosperity.