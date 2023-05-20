NEWBERRY — Ciria Triplett, Newberry College softball coach, has announced that she is stepping down, effective June 30. After having led the Wolves to a record 290-211 (.579) in 11 seasons, the winningest coach is leaving her post to spend more time with her young family.

Triplett’s teams posted four seasons of at least 30 victories (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), two others that were just one win short of that mark (2019, 2023), and nine consecutive winning seasons to close out her Newberry career. Triplett’s teams were dominant at home, posting a record of 200-71 at the Smith Road Complex.

“Coach Triplett has left an incredibly positive and lasting legacy on our department and softball program,” said Newberry College Athletics Director Sean Johnson. “In speaking with our student-athletes, it is clear that her connection with them runs deep and will last a lifetime.”

“Stepping away has been tough decision, but it’s one I need to make for the betterment of my family,” said Triplett. “It takes a village, and I can say my players, Coach (Mitch) Smith, and the Newberry administration and staff have made it possible for us to do manage this dynamic for 11 years. I am forever grateful for the support we have received during my time as head coach. I am going to miss the lessons, memories, laughs, and tears but the relationships I’ve developed with past and current players cannot be replaced. I’m so proud of the amazing things our ladies have done and the people they’ve grown to be. Thank you, Newberry, for being a part of our family.”

Triplett’s team came off another solid season in 2023, posting a 29-19 record overall, 21-5 at home, and 14-10 in the South Atlantic Conference, tying a school record. The team earned the No. 4 seed in the South Atlantic Conference tournament, defeated nationally ranked Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne, and swept a doubleheader over defending conference champion Lincoln Memorial.

The Wolves were the No. 3 SAC tournament seed in 2019 and 2017, No. 4 seed in 2019, and qualified for the tournament in 2016 and in 2015, having knocked off the No. 1 seed. Triplett’s Wolves have defeated nationally ranked teams each season since 2017.

In Triplett’s first game as head coach, Kaylyn Camacho opened the new Smith Road Complex with a no-hitter win over Lees-McRae. In her final home game, the Wolves defeated No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne 5-4 in eight innings for her 200th win at home.

Her teams and players dominate the Newberry College softball record book, with the 2022 team setting school records for runs, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, batting average and slugging percentage.

Triplett was named the Newberry College Female Team Coach of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and her 2019 team was named the Female Team of the Year.

She had two players earn All-American honors, four all-region, and four first-team All-South Atlantic Conference.

Triplett’s student-athletes were also outstanding in the classroom, with Chelsey Cunningham earning CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-American accolades. Hannah Davis-Towery, Tedi Nunn, Chelsey Cunningham, Myranda Dills and Kaylyn Camacho earning all-district honors.

Before coming to Newberry, Triplett was an assistant coach at USC Upstate, Lander and Yakima Valley Community College (Wash.). She was a four-year letterwinner at her alma mater, Central Washington University.

Ciria Triplett and her husband, Wolves baseball coach Russell Triplett, live in Newberry with their three sons, Cal, Cruz and Cane.