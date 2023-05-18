NEWBERRY — Three members of the 2023 South Atlantic Conference semifinalist Newberry College women’s team earned Academic All-District honors, as announced by the College Sports Communicators on May 9.

Those players are: senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India). CSC’s academic awards, including Academic All-District and Academic All-America, honor student athletes who have spent at least one year at their current institution and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Chamoun dominated her competition all season long and posted a 20-1 singles record and a perfect 19-0 doubles record. She was named the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and will graduate with a business degree from Newberry College in May. Harfield posted a respectable 12-7 singles record while playing primarily at No. 6 singles. Singh split time between No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles as well as playing at all three doubles positions. Off of the court, she serves as the Newberry College Student Body president.