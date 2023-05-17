NEWBERRY — Coming fresh off their first SAC Tournament victory since 1999, the No. 9 Newberry College baseball team will continue its season in the friendly confines of the Smith Road Complex as they earned the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region for the 2023 NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.

The Wolves will play host to the No. 3 seeded Belmont Abbey Crusaders, the No. 6 seeded Columbus State Cougars and the No. 7 seeded UNC Pembroke Braves. The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 18 and will be a double-elimination format. The Crusaders will take on the Cougars in the second game of the regional after the Wolves will play the Braves in the first game.

The team that makes it out of the regional will then face off against the winner of the No. 1 seeded North Greenville region that features No. 4 seeded Mount Olive and No. 5 seeded Georgia Southwestern. Those two teams will face off in a best-of-three series for the right to represent the Southeast in Cary, N.C. at the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.

Tournament central for the week can be found below and provides the schedule for the week as well as links to live stats and video throughout the tournament.