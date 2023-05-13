PROSPERITY — The Newberry College track and field team will have a new player next year in Haylee Gunter after she recently signed her letter of intent.

The Mid-Carolina High School senior competes in just about everything including the long jump, triple jump, javelin and 4×100 meter relay.

Gunter, 18, said she chose Newberry College because she really loved the environment.

“The coaches (also) played a big role in my decision,” she said.

When it comes to moving up to the next level, Gunter said she is looking forward to more competition from higher level athletes and showing that she can keep up at the next level.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.