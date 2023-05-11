NEWBERRY – The Bulldogs of Newberry High School are now thinking of how to improve for next season after their second loss in the double-elimination SCHSL Class AA Upper District 3 Tournament.

Newberry opened the playoffs with a loss 6-4 to Chesnee High School Eagles, but were able to show how much dog they had in them by soundly beating Columbia High School, 14-3. A victory in their next game meant a chance at the district title and a loss would be a chance to think of what could have been. With everything on the line, the Bulldogs met the Chesnee Eagles once more, but could not right their previous wrongs, falling out of the tournament after an 8-4 loss. The Bulldogs finish the season with an overall record of 7-18, and finished third in Region II-AA.