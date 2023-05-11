WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines (10-14 overall, 4-3 region) are looking towards next season after the final out against McBee High School eliminated them from the Upper District Tournament, last Saturday.

McBee also handed the Wolverines their first loss of the double-elimination tournament four days earlier after Whitmire could not hold on to the lead after five innings of a slow but steady comeback by the Panthers. Facing elimination, the boys from Whitmire got the job done against Wagener-Salley High School. They were able to score ten runs in five innings to bring the game to an early conclusion. The Wolverines not only stayed alive, but they saved pitchers for the next game while ending the season for Wagener-Salley. After losing to Christ Church Episcopal by a run, it was now the McBee Panthers who faced elimination as Whitmire had to beat them to have a shot at the Class A Upper District 1 Championship.

Unfortunately, the Panthers got the best of the Wolverines again as the season ended in a 7-1 loss with senior Ross Williams (2-4) as the losing pitcher and senior Trent Blackwell driving in the only run in the seventh and final inning.

“This is not the way we wanted to go out. These seniors are a special group and I hate that the ride is over. They will always be a part of the successes of the last few seasons. They brought so much energy into this program. We wish them nothing but the best that life has to offer,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.