PROSPERITY — After securing the Region Championship to cap off a 13-6 regular season and dismantling two opponents, the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels will play for the SCHSL Class AA Upper District 2 Championship.

The team has simply been playing at a higher level than the rest of their double-elimination tournament foes can handle. How else can you explain beating Silver Bluff and Liberty High Schools by scoring 24 runs in just two games? In the most recent victory, the Lady Rebels scored six runs in the third inning, with Sarah Bryant, Gabi Riddle, Bailey Stewart and Jaila Gallman each batting in a run. Symari Bowers added on to the score with a homer in the fourth inning. Amber Hughes also had multiple hits on the day, starting with a single and run in the first inning. Conveniently, Mid-Carolina will face the winner of the two teams they sent to the loser’s bracket tonight with the added of insurance of having to lose twice before they can be denied the Upper District Championship and a chance at the title.