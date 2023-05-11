PROSPERITY – Building off the momentum of their Region Championship, the Mid-Carolina High School Rebels (21-3 overall, 8-0 region) played for the SCHSL Class AA Upper District 2 Championship on Monday, after defeating Fox Creek High School and Liberty High School in the double elimination tournament.

Their first battel was a high-scoring affair, as the Rebels beat the Fox Creek Predators 19-11. Tony Dicorte, Michael Lindler and Jabari Flemon all added a homerun to their playoff resume, but Dicorte and Lindler get the distinction of being perfect at the plate, each getting four hits in four at-bats. Lindler and CJ Turner led the team in RBIs, each responsible for four.

After sending Fox Creek to fend for their season in the loser’s bracket, the Rebels faced Liberty and made their continued dominance look easy, winning 13-0. Jacob Clark had a night to remember as he shut out Liberty and pitched the whole game with only three hits to go along with eight strikeouts. Murray Johnson and first round swingmaster CJ Turner both had two hits, but Jabari Flemon made his presence felt once again with a walk-off grand slam to go along with his home run against Fox Creek.