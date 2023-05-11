KODAK, Tenn. – Despite five different Wolves recording multiple hits on the evening, the No. 10 Newberry College (39-10) baseball team dropped the opening game of the championship series of the South Atlantic Conference baseball tournament, 11-5, to the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial.

Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville), junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington), junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro), sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) and junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) each recorded a pair of hits in the contest. LeBron, Gibson, Jolly and sophomore Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, P.R.), who was named the Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 Award prior to the contest, each recorded RBIs in the game.

The Wolves fell behind early as the Railsplitters were able to post a trio of runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Newberry was able to get a runner on in the bottom half of the inning, but that was where their momentum stopped in the afternoon as the game entered a four and half-hour weather delay. A pair of fielder’s choices wrapped up the inning and LMU took the 3-0 lead out of the frame.

A change on the mound for the Wolves proved fruitful as junior Gunnar Erickson (Chapin) was able to put the side down in order over the next three innings while the Wolves were able to support him on the base paths with a pair of runs over the same stretch. LeBron knocked an RBI-single through the right side in the third and Jolly notched an RBI-double down the left field line to pull the score to 3-2 after four complete.

LMU was able to post a run in the top of the fifth and a pair in the top of the sixth, but the Wolves were able to respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to pull the game back to just a one-run advantage. However, the Railsplitters were able to post a run in the top of the seventh and four more in the top of the ninth while keeping Newberry off the board over the final stretch to capture their 11-5 victory.