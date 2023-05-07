NEWBERRY – With their regular season complete, the Newberry College softball team earned four All-Conferences selections in the South Atlantic Conference as announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Three of the Wolves four selections were to the second team.

Sophomore Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) was selected to the All-SAC Second Team for the second straight year. For the 2023 season, she earned the honor as designated player. After returning from injury, Turner posted the fourth-highest batting average on the team, .376. Freshman Molly Mattas (Duncan) impressed the conference’s coaches with her first collegiate campaign and earned second team honors as a catcher. She posted the team’s second highest batting average, .397, and led the team in home runs with 10. Rounding out the Wolves second team selections is junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.). She finished the season with seven consecutive complete game victories and led the team in wins with 10.

Along with the three Wolves selected to the second team, sophomore Leah Evans (Pageland) was selected as an outfielder to the All-SAC Third Team. She recorded a .392 batting average with 11 RBIs.