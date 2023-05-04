NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles (4-7 overall, 4-6 region) finished the regular season and region play with a win last Wednesday against Oconee Christian.

Steady offense was half the battle as the Eagles scored five earned runs on five hits through six innings. Freshman shortstop Thomas McLean had the biggest bat of the game, going 2-2 in four plate appearances while batting in three runs and being walked twice. Strikeouts were the other key to victory as junior pitcher Jackson Montgomery picked up the win while sending nine Oconee players back to the dugout.

With the regular season behind them, the Eagles will have familiar company in the Class 1A playoffs as five of the eight teams in the bracket come from their home region. Their first best of three series occurs this week against Jefferson Davis. If all goes well, they will play in the semi-finals next week against the better of Holly Hill Academy and region foe Wardlaw Academy.